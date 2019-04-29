Bamber Bridge couple's stress after their Chorley wedding venue shuts 10 weeks before the big day

A soon-to-be husband and wife have revealed their heartbreak after finding out their wedding venue has shut its doors – just 10 weeks before their big day.

Jemma Abbott and Daniel Sergeant had paid around £2,000 to host their wedding party reception at the Brook House Hotel in Clayton-le-Woods on July 12.

But last Wednesday the couple, from Bamber Bridge, found out that the venue off the A6 Preston Road had shut its doors.

Jemma, 33, said: “We’re due to get married in 10 weeks and the managers of the venue we’re having our party at have been evicted and the owner has disappeared with £2,000 of our money. We only found out through a friend who used to do catering for the place.

“They rang us the night before to let us know.

“We had not had any contact with the managers; we had to get in touch with them.

“There was no apology and no reason given.”

The couple had plans to get married at Chorley Registration Office in the morning of July 12 before heading to the venue in Clayton Green for the party, including the wedding breakfast and night entertainment.

Members of Jemma’s family that live on the Isle of Man had also booked several rooms at the hotel, leaving them now in a position to find alternative accommodation and leaving them further out of pocket.

It comes three months after plans were submitted to Chorley Council’s planning officers to transform the hotel in to 14 flats.

Husband-to-be Daniel was also set to celebrate his 40th birthday two days before the wedding.

Jemma said: “It was going to be a bit of a double celebration. It’s a complete double blow.”

Jemma revealed her frustrations are not isolated, speaking to others who have also booked the venue for similar functions.

Peter Reynolds, who managed the hotel, said: “All I can say is the owners have given us an eviction notice and we had to get out. We were trying to stay there so we could still do the rest of the year but they wanted us out.”

Peter, who has worked at the hotel for the last 15 years, added that at this moment in time refunds aren’t being offered.

Thankfully for Jemma and Daniel they have been able to secure a second venue, The Ley Inn, also in Clayton-le-Woods, to celebrate their marriage after officially tying the knot.

The couple are also extremely grateful for all the messages of support they have received since hearing the stressful news last week.

Taking to social media, Jemma said: “Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone for the kind messages, suggestions and offers to help, it really means a lot.”