Bamber Bridge store split is 'more reasons to B&Q it'

Plans to split a huge B&Q store in half to create a new Morrisons supermarket finally look set to go ahead, more than six years after the two firms shook hands on a deal.

A legal snag, which has held up the project since 2013, has been ironed out at last, meaning the DIY giant could soon be sharing its building in Bamber Bridge with the grocery chain.

And if Morrisons stick to their original plans, the new foodstore could create up to 300 new jobs in the area.

The two companies agreed a store share on South Rings Business Park back in July 2013 and even exchanged contracts.

The split was also recommended for approval in 2014 by South Ribble Council. But the application was held up by arguments over what sort of goods could be sold at the site, with the store’s original planning permission in 2000 only given for DIY, home improvements, building and garden products.

Discussions have gone on for the past five years to establish if food retail should also be allowed. And, after considering a similar case brought by the London Borough of Lambeth in the Supreme Court, it has now been accepted that it can go ahead.

B&Q will occupy slightly more of the store - 6,083 sq metres to Morrisons’ 5,884.

It is estimated the new Morrisons’ store will draw 20 per cent of its trade from nearby Sainsbury’s and almost 11 per cent from Asda in Clayton-le-Woods.