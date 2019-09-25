Barclay's teams from Chorley, Leyland and Preston show massive support for St Catherine's Hospice

Emma Jacovelli from St Catherines Hospice with Barclays staff Shirley Murrell and Amita Nayee
Staff from Barclay’s banks in Chorley, Leyland and Preston have pulled out all the stops to show their support for St Catherine’s Hospice over a period of 12 months.

Colleagues from all three branches in Preston, Chorley and Leyland have come together to help out at some of St Catherine’s Hospice’s community events, including lending a hand at its Christmas Festival, volunteering at the hospice’s Masquerade Summer Ball, and modelling clothing at the charity’s Ladies’ Night fashion show.

The team has also donated £11,000 generated through fund-raising and match-funding from the bank.

Shirley Murrell, community banker at the Preston branch, said: “We love being part of the hospice’s amazing fund-raising events – it’s so much fun and we get our families involved too.

“Barclay’s match-funds anything we raise as a result of our efforts in supporting the events.

“It’s also a good opportunity to promote Barclay’s in the community and have a positive impact on a local charity in this way. It does make you feel really good and I’d encourage anyone to fund-raise or volunteer for St Catherine’s through their workplace.”

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s, which cares for people with life-shortening illnesses at the hospice and in people’s homes, said: “The Barclay’s team have been incredible supporters over the past few years. As well as raising vital funds, it’s been great to see staff getting involved on a more personal level by coming along and helping out at our events. They work really hard for our cause and we’re so grateful for all of their wonderful fund-raising and volunteering efforts.”

This year’s St Catherine’s Christmas Festival takes place in the grounds of St Catherine’s Park in Lostock Hall on Saturday November 31 and Sunday December 1.