Cabbies object to new Preston taxi rank

Plans for a new taxi rank in Chapel Street, Preston look set to be scrapped after cabbies said they didn’t want it.

Another proposed rank in Theatre Street has been referred to the city council’s cabinet following objections from a business owner.

And a move to change the current pick-up point in Market Street from night-time only to 24-hour has been approved by the council’s taxi committee.

The moves follow a consultation with the black cab trade in the city. Nine objections were made to the Chapel Street proposal and as a result the cabbies’ union (RMT) asked for it to be withdrawn.

A business owner on Theatre Street complained a stand for three taxis outside his premises would create air and noise pollution for staff and visitors.

No objections were received for extending Market Street to 24 hours.