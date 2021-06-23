Chorley-based wax manufacturer Kerax eyes expansion after latest deal

A Kerax worker

Chorley-based Kerax has signed an MoU with Itero to purchase up to 5,000 tonnes per annum of recycled wax products that will be produced by Itero’s commercial-scale plant in the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in the Netherlands.

Founded in 2010 and based in London, Itero has created an innovative technology that converts hard-to-recycle plastic waste into valuable oils, wax, and gas that can be used as a raw material to produce new plastic and petrochemical products.

Kerax CEO Ian Appleton Ian said: "Working with Itero has been a meeting of mindset and ambition – both parties aiming for the same thing – the recycling and repurposing of plastic waste back in to the circular economy, reducing waste and pollution through the creation of new raw materials.”

Mr Appleton added that business had been strong during the pandemic.

Fifteen jobs had already been created this year, and £1m invested in Kerax's Cowling Road site.

He said: “This agreement will lead to us needing more space on our existing site or adjacent to it.”

Since signing the MoU, Itero has been working alongside Kerax at its UK R&D facility to ensure the recycled wax produced will meet the quality standards required to replace petroleum derived waxes.

In addition, the two companies are undertaking a feasibility study to explore the recyclability of Kerax’s cross-linked polystyrene waste using Itero’s advanced recycling technology.

This plastic waste – as well as other post-consumer and post-industrial streams being sourced for the Brightlands Chemelot facility – is currently being sent to incineration plants and landfill.