Chorley FM 'surrenders radio licence' after going off the air

A popular community radio station has surrendered its radio licence after mysteriously going off the air.

Chorley FM has officially given up its licence to broadcast on Wednesday, August 14.

An Ofcom spokesman confirmed the situation, saying: “Chorley FM has stopped broadcasting following the surrender of its community radio licence on Wednesday 14 August.”

It comes after the radio station was taken off air in early August, with the studio and equipment out of bounds.

Clarification is also being sought as to whether the station owes Ofcom any money, with it being a beneficiary of its Community Radio Fund.

In 2017/18 it received £16,250 to fund a Business Development and Sustainability Officer.

It is understood that once the organisation receives the final spending report from the station in relation to this fund, it will determine whether any money needs to be returned.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, August 1, Managing Director of the station, Stuart Clutton, said: "With immediate effect and until further notice there will be no live broadcasts permitted.

"The studio and equipment is now out of bounds and only authorised people have access.

"Please do not enter the studio and utilise any equipment as this may be deemed as unauthorised usage.

"Access to the studio or any use of facilities at Chorley FM, including equipment, is withdrawn until further notice. Further updates will be issued."

Visitors to the Chorley FM website will also find no content, with a '404 Page Not Found' notice on the homepage.

One person formerly connected to the station, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It’s so upsetting. Everyone has put in a huge amount of work.

Mr Clutton has been contacted for further clarification on the future of Chorley FM.