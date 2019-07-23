Chorley micro pub Pride of Aggi appeals council's decision to not let it trade

A currently closed micro pub is taking its fight to be able to trade to the country's highest ranking government body.

The team behind Pride of Aggi in Adlington, Chorley closed its doors in May after losing its fight for planning permission for the watering hole.

Pride of Aggi (JPIMedia)

Chorley Council refused to allow the pub to open over concerns with noise generated from the outside drinking area disturbing neighbours.

But landlord Darren Tickle has now taken the case to UK government’s Planning Inspectorate.

The inspectorate will give a final say on the matter to end the debate once and for all.

The appeal was lodged on July 11, with no decision date set as of yet.

Sign placed in the window of Pride of Aggi in May 2019 (JPIMedia)

A Chorley Council spokesman said: “The Pride of Aggi micro pub opened in December 2018, following the refusal of a planning application for the change of use of the premises to a drinking establishment.

“The council served an Enforcement Notice in February 2019 requiring the unauthorised use of the premises as a drinking establishment to cease.

"An appeal against the enforcement notice was submitted late and was not, therefore, accepted.

"An appeal was, however, submitted to the Planning Inspectorate against the Council’s refusal of planning permission and this is currently pending a decision.

“In the mean-time, in accordance with the council’s normal practice, the Council has paused taking any further enforcement action until the appeal has been determined.

“The council intends to defend its position of refusing planning permission for the development through the appeal process.”

A sign placed in the micro pub's window in May read: "The Pride of Aggi will be closed until further notice.

"Apologies to our loyal customers."