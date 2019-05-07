Chorley youth zone's charity golf day returns – with a brand new car up for grabs

Preparations are well under way ahead of the return of Chorley youth zone’s annual charity golf day – with grand prizes including a brand new car and a holiday.

The fund-raiser is being held at Shaw Hill Golf Club to raise funds for Inspire Youth Zone as it enters its second year in existence.

The car up for grabs as part of the day (Paul Currie)

The event will consist of a shotgun start at 2pm with a range of prizes up for grabs, finishing with entertainment, a three-course dinner and a charity auction.

Last year’s golf day took place in May, before the youth zone officially opened, raising an eye-watering £9,500 and hosting 23 golfing teams.

Simon Penketh, Major Donor Fundraiser at Inspire and registered member at Shaw Hill Golf Club, said: “We’re so excited to host this event in aid of such an incredible cause.

“Inspire Youth Zone has been changing the lives of young people in Chorley for the past 12 months and we need as much help as we can get to ensure we’re able to continue delivering the best results and activities for our members.”

Founder Patrons of the Chorley Youth Zone, Chorley Group, have donated prizes for each of the par three holes on the day should a contestant successfully score a hole in one, including a three night stay for two at 5* Praia D’El Rey Marriott Golf & Beach Resort in Portugal.

In addition to team registration, businesses and individuals can sponsor the event in a range of different ways from sponsoring a hole to becoming a headline sponsor for the whole event.

To register visit www.inspireyouthzone.org/event/inspire-golf-day-2019