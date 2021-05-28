10 of the best fish and chip shops in and around Preston, Chorley and South Ribble to visit this May Bank Holiday - according to our readers

And with May Bank Holiday finally upon us, as well as the prospect of some great weather, we're sure many of your will be looking forward to enjoying some fish and chips while you are out-and-about this weekend.

Here are our reader recommendations for the best fish and chips in the area, in alphabetical order.

1. Evans Fish and Chips Evans Fish and Chips | 819 Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1QR | 01772 727500 Buy photo

2. Farington Chippy Farington Chippy | 57 Stanifield Ln, Farington, Leyland PR25 4QA | 01772 623576 Buy photo

3. John Dory Fish Bar John Dory Fish Bar | 252 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6EA | 01772 335514 Buy photo

4. Mister Eaters Mister Eaters | 55B Longridge Rd, Ribbleton, Preston PR2 6RE | 01772 797767 Buy photo