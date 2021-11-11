100 per cent renewable energy mini supermarket to be built in Walton-le-Dale

The former Grosvenor Garage in Chorley Road is being dismantled, and a new part one-storey, part two-storey shop will be built in its place.

It will be constructed in red brick, with grey roof tiles, grey timber cladding and window. There will be 12 parking spaces to the eastern side, a cash machine at the front of the shop, and it will be open from 6am to 11pm daily.

The supermarket chain is spending around £700,000 on the build.

It is expected that the new store – which will be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity – will be ready to serve the community in the second half of next year. Co-op say they hope to create 15 new jobs.

A spokesperson for Co-op said: “We are delighted that an opportunity has arisen to open a new store and serve the local community – we are always looking-out for new sites where we can make a difference and operate at the heart of local life.

"We will be working to develop the range, choice, products and services that create a truly compelling offer to serve the local community, conveniently. The team locally, are very excited to have the opportunity to serve the community.”

Plans were passed in August by South Ribble Borough Council, but work has only just started. There had been two objections to the plans, citing concerns over noise, loss of privacy and increased traffic.

The Grosvenor Garage site in Chorley Road. Image from Google.