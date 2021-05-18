19 million ticket sales - and Lancashire-based Skiddle is still growing

Founders Ben Sebborn and Richard Dyer of Skiddle

Since Skiddle began, the business has achieved more than £300m in gross revenue from ticket sales, with a large portion of this within the last five years.

Despite the pandemic, the Longridge-based company has reported steady business, with a 30 per cent rise in ticket sales since February this year.

Starting as a what’s on guide in 2001, Skiddle began selling tickets to events five years later, paving the way for online ticket sales as users shifted to digital platforms.

Skiddle is a ticketing agency for major events

In the last two decades, over 140,000 promoters used Skiddle to list more than 979,000 unique events, and Skiddle is now the leading Ticket Sales, Clubs Listings, Events & What’s On Guide website in the UK, with established offices in London, Lancashire and Liverpool.

The ticket sales and what’s on guide continues to grow and has now increased its portfolio of events to include new genres including food & drink, sport, comedy, theatre and family events.

As well as its commercial growth, Skiddle has also been working to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised almost £300,000 for the charity through ticket sales and special events.

Richard Dyer, co-founder of Skiddle said “We are so lucky to have had the support of event promoters up and down the country and millions of fantastic customers.

“As confidence grows in the future and putting the horrendous year and a bit behind us, we are excited to be building our workforce, partnering with new events and offering an even wider selection of events for our customers.