A Taste of Chorley: 17 pictures from this weekend's Lancashire food festival

A Taste of Chorley - an event to celebrate the best in Lancashire’s food - returned after a year’s Covid-19 enforced absence.

The event showcases the great local food and drink offer in and around Chorley, celebrating businesses and products that call the borough of Chorley home.

One of the most popular parts of the event is The Great Chorley Bake Off, which returned this year with prizes awarded across three categories of bakers. The prizes are kindly donated by Bees Country Kitchen and The Brinscall Baker.

A festival spokesman said: “We have seen lots of people shop local to support businesses during lockdown, events like this will help to encourage people to continue to support the local economy and also enjoy a day out in Chorley town centre as we begin to get back to normal.”

