Airline relaunches long-haul flights from north west airport after service was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic
More long-haul flights have been relaunched at a north west airport as Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed around the world.
A week after the airline celebrated its 50th anniversary of flying from the UK, Singapore Airlines announced the return of its nonstop Manchester-Singapore route, beginning on July 17.
Initially, the flight will operate three times weekly to and from Singapore, with an A350-900 aircraft but airline bosses hope this can gradually increase and also include the return of the westbound transatlantic connection to Houston, USA.
Singapore Airlines has operated at Manchester continuously since 1986, until the Covid-19 pandemic forced 98 per cent of its flights globally to be grounded last year. The 2016 launch of transatlantic services to Houston, became the first Singapore Airlines has ever operated from the UK and in 2017, the airline also introduced the first commercial A350 flight from Manchester Airport, as the aircraft was introduced on the Manchester-Singapore-Houston route.
Manchester Airport’s managing director, Karen Smart said: “We are pleased to hear Singapore Airlines will be resuming its direct service from Manchester next month.
"Singapore Airlines is one of our longest serving airlines and we know its routes have been extremely popular with passengers from across the North over the years, both in terms of leisure and business travel. We look forward to working with our colleagues at Singapore Airlines to make this returning service a success, especially given the destination’s inclusion on the UK Government’s green list."