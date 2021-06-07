Back to the future for former Bamber Bridge pub?

Plans to see part of the Lancs and Yorks alehouse in Bamber Bridge return as a bar will be debated by South Ribble's planning committee on Thursday.

The old pub, next to the town's railway crossing, shut down in 2013 due to falling trade and was subdivided into two units. One is still being used by a car hire company and the other was a gym and, more recently, a beauty treatment salon.

Now a company called Ashinvestments wants to turn the salon into a bar with food. And planning chiefs are recommending it should be approved, despite concerns from two residents living close by.

The old Lancs and Yorks pub, next to the railway crossing at Bamber Bridge, could soon be pulling pints again.

In letters objecting to the return of drinkers, one said the previous use as a pub caused them a "living hell."

Other concerns raised included residents having to put up with drunken chants, general noise, litter and "people urinating at the rear of residential properties."

When the planning application was first submitted, the council's environmental health team opposed it over fears of noise and cooking odour affecting homes.

But that opposition was removed after it was revealed the bar would not be serving hot food and a noise assessment report showed, if tight conditions were imposed, it should not have an adverse effect on neighbours.

How the building used to look when it was run as a pub.

Prior to 2013 the Lancs and Yorks had a been a pub since the 1850s. It was named after the Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Company which was formed in 1847 and owned the track and station next door.

It closed in 2013 and an application was approved a year later to demolish it and replace it with a convenience store. Instead it was dived up and two businesses occupied the building.