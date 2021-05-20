Bar staff in Lancashire to share in £500,000 'Stella Tips' payout

Pubs are now open again

The Stella Tips initiative has spearheaded a tipping movement, seeing one of the UK’s most beloved beer brands tip £1 to bar staff for every pint of Stella Artois served in participating venues.

With almost 2,000 pubs signed up and 12,000 hospitality staff impacted across the country, during the 4-week period Stella Artois put “tips’”directly into the pockets of staff.

Stella Tips raised half a million pounds worth of tips which will go to pub and bar staff, who will expect to receive an average tip of £42 each.

Stella Tips follows on from Budweiser Brewing Group’s Save Pub Life programme, launched as a way to help communities support their local pub during the first set of Covid-19 closures.

The campaign encouraged pubgoers to purchase gift cards for their local pub which could be spent once doors re-opened, and Budweiser Brewing Group pledged to match the value with a total of £1.5 million contributed to the sector in 2020.

Budweiser Brewing Group, part of AB InBev, has a major site at Samlesbury Brewery, near Preston.

Speaking of the Stella Tips initiative, Ali Humphrey, European Marketing Director of Stella Artois, says: “Britain’s pubs are the cornerstones of our communities, and it’s the people behind the bar who bring this community together with a welcoming smile and pint in hand.

“The last 12 months have been particularly hard on this workforce, with one important issue being the lack of their usual customer tips.