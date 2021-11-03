But this immaculate Ford Focus is actually 18 years old and could end up fetching £80,000 at auction.

The car, sold by Evans Halshaw Ford in Preston in November 2003, was only ever driven for one weekend before being put into storage.

Now the unnamed owner, said to be a "prominent Lancashire businessman and collector," has put it up for sale and looks likely to quadruple his original investment.

As new, the 2003 Focus with just 335 miles on the clock (Image Silverstone Auctions).

The Ford Focus RS Mk 1 in Imperial Blue has already attracted a bid of £49,000 from an enthusiast. But it is expected to go for much more when it goes under the hammer at the NEC in Birmingham on November 14.

The auctioneers at the Classic Motor Show Sale have put a guide price on the car of between £70,000 and £80,000 and petrol heads may even go higher than that to get their hands on a performance vehicle described as "in another league."

The identity of the original purchaser is not being revealed. But Silverstone Auctions say he was clearly someone who knew how to look after a car from new.

It was sold on November 28, 2003 in Preston for under £20,000. It was "driven for a weekend, and correctly stored thereafter."

Mint interior, the car has hardly been sat in for the past 18 years (Image Silverstone Auctions).

At Evans Halshaw in Preston a salesman said: "Wow. That's incredible. It's very unusual to have an 18-year-old car with only 335 miles on the clock.

"It surprises me a lot because if you buy an RS it's going to be your pride and joy. You maybe wouldn't drive it during the week, but certainly at weekend you'd want to go and show it off by taking it to car shows or just driving it around.

"Whoever owns it has got a nice car there and one worth some serious money."

The car, which would have cost £19,940 brand new, is in its original condition "on factory supplied tyres with the two keys still attached to the Evans Halshaw leather key fobs."

It recently had an MOT and, not surpriringly, passed with flying colours.

"With one registered keeper and just 335 miles from new, this is an incredibly rare opportunity," say Silverstone Auctions. "It is an amazing example.

"The 'Fast Ford' market has always been led by low mileage, factory-original cars and none come better than this example.

"Any Ford Focus RS Mk1 is special, but this car is in another league and deserving of serious consideration."