Chorley Christmas Lights Switch On 2021
Crowds turned out in force on Sunday evening as Olympic stars Holly Bradshaw and Olivia Broome turned on Chorley's Christmas lights.
Olympic bronze medallist Bradshaw and Paralympic bronze medallist Broome were joined by local favourites including Louby Lou the Clown and performers from Chorley Youth Zone.
There was also an appearance from Boys on Block, the group made up of Shane Lynch from BoyZone, Ben Ofoedu of Phats and Small, Abz Love from Five and Dane Bowers of Another Level.
Cllr Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that our Christmas lights switch-on was such a big success and we’re really proud to have had some truly fantastic feedback from so many of those who came along.
“Events like this are so important because they bring us all together as a community, and it was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves, supporting local businesses and getting into the Christmas spirit.
“We’ve all had it tough over the past 18 months and, of course, we were sadly forced to cancel last year’s event – so to see our Christmas tree and our town centre streets all lit-up again was a magical moment."
