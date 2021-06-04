The date is announced for the Chorley Post Office reopening

This was because in January, WH Smith closed its store at New Market Street where Chorley Post Office was based.

Now the Post Office has confirmed that the new permanent base in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building on Market Street will open at 1pm on Wednesday June 23.

It will be part of a new shop selling greetings cards and stationery.

The old Chorley Post Office which closed when WH Smith closed its branch in the town

The temporary office will close the day before, on June 22 at 4pm.

A Post Office spokesman said they were "delighted that another, highly experienced Postmaster" is opening the new post office. ,

"He is passionate about providing high-quality Post Office services to the community from this new location, which is being fully refurbished”

The Post Office - at 56 Market Street, Chorley - will be in a dedicated area of the store with three screened positions.