Chorley travel company on the road to a busy year after record sales

Alfa Leisureplex Group which includes the Alfa Travel Coach Holidays, David Urquhart Travel and Leisureplex Hotels brands said sales were already in excess of 2019’s final total after sales volumes through all channels were strong since the group reopened its doors on May 17.

It added that following the launch of its 2022 brochure on August, 23, it had seen three successive record breaking sales weeks, with bookings 43 per cent higher than any previous week’ in its 31 year history.

Alfa Travel’s 2022 range features a range of coach holidays and self drive breaks across UK and Ireland, with new tours and excursions to choose from including festive and special event breaks, show breaks and a new range of Warner Breaks. It has a relationship with sister brand Leisureplex Hotels, with 21 hotels.

Alfa Leisureplex Group which owns Alfa Travel Coach Holidays, David Urquhart Travel and Leisureplex Hotels, says it has seen sales bounce back

Managing director, Emma Russell said: “We are not about ambitious growth targets, we are much more focused on customer experience and making sure we do everything we can to listen to feedback and continually improve.

“We know by doing this our customers return time and time again and the growth looks after itself with.

“After a difficult 18 months for the whole industry, it is fantastic to see this paying off with the advanced sales we’ve seen for next year.

“The UK has a great range of destinations and our holidays showcase the very best of what is on offer, with hidden gems as well as the nation’s favourites.

Alfa managing director, Emma Russell

“As an employee owned business, we can afford to be much more caring and compassionate about our people, whether that be our customers or our fantastic team of employee owners, as we don’t have the needs of private investors to worry about.