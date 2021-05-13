Dozens of Preston venues will welcome back indoor customers next week

Indoor hospitality is coming back

More than 50 venues across Preston city centre will reopen from Monday (May 17) to welcome customers back for safe socialising.

Up to now they had only been allowed to serve outdoors under the Government's coronavirus restrictions.

Preston City Centre Business Improvement District has created a simple microsite listing all the venues which will re-open at VenuesInpreston.co.uk.

The site provides direct links to the venues’ social channels to check opening times and to see if bookings are advised.

Mark Whittle from Preston BID said: “We’ve been meeting regularly with venues, the police and City Council to ensure everything is in place for the safe return of bars, restaurants, pubs, and hotels, operating indoors.

“Venue owners, managers, and their teams, have worked incredibly hard over the last month to offer a great outdoor experience, which has been enjoyed by many people.

"As we look forward to venues reopening indoors, we are confident that customers will support local businesses by returning and enjoying themselves responsibly”.

Serena Baxter, Chair of Preston’s Pubwatch group said: “May 17 sees the city’s hospitality options increase, this time, without having to tackle the unpredictable British weather

“For those venues who haven't yet been open in such a long time, it really is their chance to shine; they have been thoroughly missed.

“The response from reopening outdoors on April 12 has been nothing short of fantastic. We expect a continuous upward lift of energy and excitement over these coming weeks as people safely return.

“Operators are really pleased to be returning to doing what they do best, welcoming customers back inside Preston’s award-winning leisure venues”.

The microsite also features a short video outlining what they can expect as a result of venues operating under government guidance.

This includes track and trace for all customers, table service only, and masks being a requirement when moving around the premises.

The site includes details of a variety of venues, including Baluga, Turtle Bay, the Twelve Tellers, Fino Tapas, Bistro Pierre, Tinos and many more.

