Gigabit broadband rolled out in Chorley as IT firm continues work across Lancashire

The firm has been rolling out fibre internet across the county, having completed in Blackpool and Preston earlier this year and with Blackburn and Accrington also soon go live.

Around 2,000 businesses in Chorley and 6,500 across Blackburn and Accrington that have been struggling with slow broadband speeds will be able to access high speed, Gigabit capable connectivity.

ITS has concentrated on the business-dense areas of each town. In Chorley this is the town centre. The networks have been built reusing existing ducts to lay the full fibre cables to ensure that disruption has been kept to a minimum for residents during construction.

ITS engineers installing the fast fibre in existing street infrastructure

Daren Baythorpe, CEO of ITS said: “I am thrilled that ITS, through our Faster Britain initiative, are able to bring transformational full fibre services to these great Lancastrian towns.

"For too long they have been struggling to access high quality, high speed connectivity. Full fibre should not be a postcode lottery, and this is something that Faster Britain is designed to address.