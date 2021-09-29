All shiny and new: Home Bargains opens in Leyland on Saturday

Home Bargains: A sneak peek behind the scenes as the store prepares to open in Leyland

The new store, which is on the site of the former Aldi, will create 65 new jobs.

By Neil Cross
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:29 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 1:30 pm

A new Home Bargains store is set to open in Leyland this Saturday (October 2), after a £1 million investment.

The store on Towngate, will be officially opened at 8am on Saturday October 2, and will create 65 new jobs in the local community.

As one of the UK’s largest family-run retailers, the store will employ 68 team members in total

Some staff and management will be transferring from other local stores

Jordan Gillman, the new Leyland store manager, said: “I joined the Home Bargains team as a store manager almost two years ago after a successful career with Quality Save."

