Lancashire farm and creative hub unveils foodie destination barn

A co-working space, music school, and specialist retail outlets also form part of the transformation at Mawdesley-based Cedar Farm.

The food barn will be home to three brand new and diverse resident eateries – which include pan-Asian street food and sushi from Kaizen, authentic hand-stretched pizza, sharing boards and Italian charcuterie from Da Massimo and brunch, sweet baked goods and desserts from Moreish. Specialist coffee and tea will also be provided by Roberts & Co which has an existing coffee roastery based at the farm.

Three years in the planning, the barn has large indoor and outdoor communal dining areas plus an artwork exhibition by photographer Alejandra Sinclair which adds to the contemporary rustic setting.

Cedar Farm's new food offerings. Amy Roberts ( Roberts & Co) Kevin White ( Moreish) Keith Taylor (Kaizen) Massimo Mellis (DaMassimo) James Prescot (Kaizen)

Dating back more than 30 years, Cedar Farm has a long-standing reputation as a creative, social and energetic rural hub and the unveiling of the new barn marks the next step in the farm’s history as it looks to bolster its food and drink offering

Katie Baillie, partner at Cedar Farm said: “The opening of the new food barn is hugely significant for Cedar Farm. I truly believe that it is something that the local area is crying out for, offering exceptional food in a beautiful setting which we are hoping will attract people from miles around.

“It has taken three years in the making from the idea to gaining planning permission and renovation of the building. This has been set against a backdrop of Covid and when many hospitality and creative industries have been struggling immensely.

"We were determined to invest in the future of the farm to offer something brand new to the area and put ourselves on the map as a foodie destination, whilst supporting small food businesses by giving them an outlet for their creativity.

Inside the BArn at Cedar Farm, Mawdesley

“We have long been known as a creative hub, home to a wide variety of makers and dedicated craftspeople. Alongside the new food offering we are delighted to be home to brand new co-working space, The Hive, Blackstone Music School, Prime Time Watch Repairs, Osgo pain relief clinic and performance bike specialists Ride Fire.

The Barn at Cedar Farm will be open from Tuesday to Thursday 10am to 5pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to 7pm – no bookings required. It will also be open on Bank Holiday Mondays.

