Northern Powerhouse chief calls for answers on rail cuts rumours

Henri Murison

It has been reported that a promised Trans-pennine link may not happen.

Mr Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: “In the Prime Minister’s first major policy speech in Manchester, he committed to building Northern Powerhouse Rail across the Pennines.

“Rumours that this commitment will be broken are deeply concerning for Northern leaders who are working towards rebalancing the economy.

The North's trail links need improving

"The North was promised HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in full – to be abandoned now, just as we begin a recovery from the pandemic, would be a hammer blow.

“We need reassurance and certainty that there is no substance to these rumours

“We need a new high-speed rail station built in Bradford city centre and we need to start construction on the Eastern Leg from Leeds in order to unlock connectivity benefits early.”

