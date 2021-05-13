Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two star means "some improvement is necessary", while three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory" and four star means "hygiene standards are good".

The rating are those displayed on the government’s food hygiene agency website – on May 11, 2021.

Here are the the 12 takeaways and sandwich shops inspected this year:

Yum Yum, 14 Chapel Brow, Leyland PR25 3NE | 1 star | Last inspected January 12, 2021

China Star, 14 Cowling Brow, Chorley PR6 0QF | 1 star | Last inspected March 1, 2021

The Titash Tandoori, 316 Station Road, Bamber Bridge PR5 6EH | 2 star | Last inspected March 9, 2021

Hot N Spicy Grill House, 232 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LH | 3 star | Last inspected March 30, 2021