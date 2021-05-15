Preston's Winckley Square Hotel eagerley anticipating reopening
Staff at a top Preston hotel are looking forward to welcoming their first guests for six months on Monday.
The Winckley Square Hotel, part of the Walker&Williams Group, has been closed since November in line with the Government's coronavirus restrictions.
Now it has been confirmed the five-star hotel, like many others, can welcome visitors back from Monday May 17.
Owner Max Walker-Williams simply can't wait after a stop-start year or so, and a bleak winter in lockdown.
He said: "From a business point of view it was the uncertainty of not knowing if, or when we were going to reopen.
"It's so hard running a business without a plan. Not having any certainty was awful.
"Now we can't wait to reopen. The bookings have been fantastic."
Mr Walker-Williams said staff had been furloughed and he had used personal money to top up their wages.
As a relatively new boutique hotel, the premises were in good order but there have been some improvements made during lockdown at Winckley
Square and the group's other premises.
Now Mr Walker-Williams and the hotel's 17 staff are looking to the future, hopefully without further interruptions.
Walker&Williams is sponsoring the fan zone for the Euro 2020 matches on Preston's Flag Market, which is selling tickets fast.
Mr Walker-Williams said: "I believe in Preston and I have put my money where my mouth is.
"I believe in the future and now hopefully we can move on and have a good summer."