Preston's Winckley Square Hotel eagerly anticipating reopening

The Winckley Square Hotel, part of the Walker&Williams Group, has been closed since November in line with the Government's coronavirus restrictions.

Now it has been confirmed the five-star hotel, like many others, can welcome visitors back from today (Monday May 17).

Owner Max Walker-Williams simply can't wait after a stop-start year or so, and a bleak winter in lockdown.

Max Walker-Williams

He said: "From a business point of view it was the uncertainty of not knowing if, or when we were going to reopen.

"It's so hard running a business without a plan. Not having any certainty was awful.

"Now we can't wait to reopen. The bookings have been fantastic."

Mr Walker-Williams said staff had been furloughed and he had used personal money to top up their wages.

Max Walker-Williams

As a relatively new boutique hotel, the premises were in good order but there have been some improvements made during lockdown at Winckley

Square and the group's other premises.

Now Mr Walker-Williams and the hotel's 17 staff are looking to the future, hopefully without further interruptions.

Walker&Williams is sponsoring the fan zone for the Euro 2020 matches on Preston's Flag Market, which is selling tickets fast.

Mr Walker-Williams said: "I believe in Preston and I have put my money where my mouth is.