These are all the films now showing at Odeon, Vue and Reel cinemas in Preston and Chorley

The Odeon at Preston Docks, VUE at the Capitol Centre and Reel Cinema at Chorley's Market Walk are back in business with a host of blockbuster films on offer.

Below are all the latest Hollywood hits and classic re-releases that are playing in Preston and Chorley today (Tuesday, May 18).

You can also watch our video above which shows Preston VUE manager Graham Royston walking us through some of the changes customers can expect when they visit.

Reel Cinema at Chorley's new Market Walk extension is now back open following lockdown

THE ODEON, Preston Docks

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - The lovable rabbit is back and Bea, Thomas, and friends have created a makeshift family.

Film times: 3pm, 3.30pm, 4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm

Nomadland - A woman in her sixties who, after losing everything in the Great Recession, embarks on a journey through the American West, living as a van-dwelling modern-day nomad.

Graham Royston, general manager of Vue cinema at the Capitol Centre in Walton-le-Dale

Film times: 4.30pm and 7.45pm

Godzilla Vs Kong - The Gigantic Kong meets the unstoppable Godzilla. The world watches to see which one becomes the king of all monsters.

Film times: 3.45pm, 5.15pm, 6.45pm and 8.15pm

Tom & Jerry: The Movie - Adaption of the classic cartoon, which reveals how Tom and Jerry first meet and become rivals.

The ODEON at Preston Docks has now reopened following the relaxation of lockdown rules

Film times: 4.15pm only

The Unholy - A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold.

Film times: 6.15pm and 9pm

Sound of Metal - A heavy-metal drummer's life is thrown into freefall when he begins to lose his hearing.

Graham Royston, manager of Preston's VUE Cinema

Film times: 7.30pm only

Mortal Kombat - MMA fighter Cole Young seeks out Earth's greatest champions in order to stand against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.

Film times: 5.30pm and 8.30pm

The Little Things - Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon is sent to LA for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer.

Film times: 8.45 only

VUE, Capitol Centre, Walton-le-Dale

Bob Marsland, general manager at Chorley's Reel Cinema, says a whole range of health and safety measures are in place to protect customers returning to the cinema

Peter Rabbit 2

Film times: 1pm, 4.15pm, 4.45pm, 5.30pm and 8pm

Spiral: From the Book of Saw - A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in 'Spiral', the terrifying new chapter from the book of 'Saw'.

Film times: 2.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm and 8.40pm

Godzilla Vs Kong

Film times: 1.30pm and 7.45pm

Mortal Kombat

Film times: 2.15pm only

Those Who Wish Me Dead - Starring Angelina Jolie. A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him -- and a forest fire threatening to consume them all.

Film times: 6pm and 8.45ppm

The Unholy

Film times: 8.45pm only

Taxi Driver - Re-release of the 1976 Martin Scorsese classic. A mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran works as a night-time taxi driver in New York City where the perceived decadence and sleaze feeds his urge for violent action, attempting to save a teen prostitute in the process.

Film times: 2.05pm and 8.10pm

Maya the Bee 3: The Golden Orb - When Maya, a headstrong little bee, and her best friend Willi, rescue an ant princess they find themselves in the middle of an epic bug battle that will take them to strange new worlds and test their friendship to its limits.

Film times: 1.20pm only

Grease - Re-release of the classic 1978 musical. It's 1958, summer is over and the hormonally-charged seniors of Rydell High are reluctantly returning to school, ready to fall back in with old friends and trade stories of the previous months' conquests.

Film times: 3.30pm only

Gladiator - 2000 re-release. When a Roman General is betrayed, and his family murdered by an emperor's corrupt son, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge.

Film times: 5.20pm only

Total Recall - Re-release of classic 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Film times: 1.15pm only

REEL Cinema, Market Walk, Chorley

Mortal Kombat

Film times: 6.20pm only

Nomadland

Film times: 7.15pm only

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Film times: 4pm, 4.30pm, 4.40pm (VIP lounge only), 5pm and 6.50pm

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Film times: 7.20pm only

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

Film times: 4.15pm only

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Film times: 4.50pm only

Godzilla vs Kong