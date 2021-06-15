Third England Euros match shown in Preston Fan Zone will now be seated

The Preston Fan Zone

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a delay of up to four weeks for the removal of all coronavirus restrictions at a press conference last night (Monday June 14).

Fan Zone organisers Preston City Centre Business Improvement District had hoped that the match on June 22 - after the supposed end of the current restrictions - would come after social distancing rules had been removed.

But last night the restrictions were extended until July 19 because of a rise in the number of cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

Preston BID said on social media last night: "Given the announcement tonight, the event on June 22nd will now be a seated event.

"All ticket holders will be contacted tomorrow, please keep an eye on your emails."

England s matches in the delayed Euros 2020 are all being shown on a big screen on the Flag Market.