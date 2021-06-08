Top chef Nigel Haworth takes over Ribble Valley pub The Three Fishes again

Nigel Haworth

Nigel first took over the pub back in 2004 and transformed it, over the course of a decade from a derelict shell into one of the UK’s most iconic pubs, winning multiple awards for its food and service.

Now he has reaquired the Ribble Valley pub.

Nigel said; “This just feels like the right project for me.

The Three Fishes at Mitton

“I feel a strong attachment to the pub as it was my first venture into the pub market – so in many ways it feels like coming home.

“With an amazing team behind me, we will be building on the original magic of The Three Fishes alongside my drive for sustainability and local sourcing at the forefront.”

The building, located in Mitton at the heart of the Ribble Valley, is steeped in history and connected with the Pendle Witch trials.

The trial judges stayed in the building on route from Read Hall to Lancaster.

Nigel said: “It’s an incredible building that deserves to be enjoyed, and we are looking to bring back a special dining experience for visitors in a real pub, with great food served with style and enthusiasm,”

The new venture at The Three Fishes has been created in partnership with Martin Aspinall, trustee of the Standen Estate.

He said; “With Nigel at the head of an amazing team, we are excited to develop a new and exciting dining and entertaining experience that will grow on The Three Fishes historic success.”

With work commencing imminently, the Three Fishes will launch for diners in October 2021

**Thankyou for reading.