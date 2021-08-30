Two Leyland dental practices relocate to brand new surgery near Tesco

Both Station and Grove dental practices have shut their doors after moving to a new, larger building at the old JobCentre at 71 Towngate (next to the old Aldi). Pic: Google

The new practice has been rebranded as Seventy One Dental and officially welcomed its first patients last Thursday (August 26).

It said all current, registered patients will automatically be transferred following the relocation and renaming.

"The relocation will allow us to offer patients a brand new, purpose built, modern dental facility," said Station and Grove Dental, which opened its new surgery in Towngate, Leyland on Thursday (August 26). Pic: Seventy One Dental

There is parking to the rear of the practice which customers can access via Lancastergate and Spring Gardens, around the corner near the library.

There are 16 'pay and display' bays for customers to use, as well as a limited number of free parking spaces.

It is also located on the 111 bus route running from Preston to Seven Stars.

"We have opened the doors to Seventy One Dental," announced the practice on its Facebook page.

The new practice has been rebranded as Seventy One Dental and officially welcomed its first patients last Thursday (August 26). Pic: Seventy One Dental

"The practice will also be more accessible to patients who may be wheelchair-bound or have limited mobility.

"If you have an upcoming appointment, the team will be making contact with you to let you know where you can find us.

"We are excited to welcome you."

Patients of both Station and Grove practices can still contact their dentist using the same telephone numbers - 01772 458855 and 01772 424763.

