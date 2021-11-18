Work has begun on the first building of its kind for ten years in Chorley
Building has begun on a new 90-bed care home in Chorley, thought to be the first new care home to be built in the town for over 10 years.
With a £15m investment, Astley View will open its doors to residents in early 2023 and aims to provide residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as create 130 new career opportunities.
Spanning three floors on Euxton Lane, residents will be able to enjoy spacious bedrooms featuring en-suite wet rooms with luxurious assisted-bathing facilities, light and airy open lounges and dining areas, with upper-floor terraces providing easy access to enjoy outside space.
Read More
Evermore Care was founded 20 years ago and its latest build, Ashton Manor in Lancaster, opened in autumn 2020 and was named in the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Care Home Awards 2021.
Evermore director Syd Coombes said: “We are delighted to have begun work on our new development in Chorley. Our ethos at Evermore is to deliver the highest standards of care, while providing a lively and stimulating place for our residents to call home.
"“Every part of Astley View has been designed with our residents’ care needs and experience at the
heart and I can’t wait to see it come together over the next 12 months.”
Thank you for reading. The Lancashire Post is more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription to support our journalism. For unlimited access to local news, sport and information online, you can subscribe here.