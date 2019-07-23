Demolition plans for Chorley's 200-year-old Moor Inn pub put on hold

A council's plans to enforce the demolition of a 200-year-old Chorley pub have been put on hold.

The Moor Inn pub looked set to be torn down as part of efforts to keep the town clean and safe after it became a hot spot for fly-tipping.

Chorley Council was set to serve an enforcement notice on the pub to grant the council power to enforce the demolition of the pub within 112 days.

But the council held back on enforcing these powers, with Coun Alistair Morwood – who is responsible for development control at the council – saying “some additional information was received at a late stage” to put the plans on hold.

The matter was set to be heard before Chorley Council's Development Control Committee last Tuesday (July 16) but was not discussed.

Landowner Nick Burton said: “I’m glad that they’ve held off but I didn’t expect anything else after the positive conversations I had with the council.

“The last thing I want to do is have fights with the local council.”

The pub was closed in August 2016 and “boarded up”, according to the Campaign for Real Ale, with the name board removed.

Nick confirmed he will start clearing up the fly-tipped waste on Friday (July 26), after which he has two more weeks to finish the job.

And he also revealed he could demolish the pub himself within a month if he can get an investor on board to build the eight-bedroom apartment complex he has planned for the site.

“I need an investor in for the site and quickly if i’m to get it down within the next four weeks,” explained Nick, who has owned the land since 2016.

“I have also got an end user lined up to take on the flats once their built; it just needs an investor.”

Despite Nick's plans, Coun Morwood confirmed that the demolition notice is still likely to return to the council where a new recommendation could be on the cards.

“Officers are now reviewing the new information to determine whether the original report needs to be amended,” he said.

“It is likely that the item will be taken to a future development control committee meeting for a decision.”