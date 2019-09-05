Derian House says thank you to businesses through its Corporate Challenge Awards

Derian House Children’s Hospice is honouring the businesses who have raised thousands for by holding a fun awards ceremony.

The inaugural Derian House Corporate Challenge Awards will take place at the Sales Geek Bunker in Altham, East Lancashire, on September 27, where attendees will enjoy a barbecue, beers and games.

Derian House's 50 Corporate Challenge

More than 30 businesses took part in the £50 Corporate Challenge, launched in February, with the task of turning £50 into as much money as possible. More than £30,000 was raised for the hospice which offers respite and end-of-life care for children and young people from across the North West.

The challenge has seen chests waxed, heads shaved and mountains scaled. One company even set a Guinness World Record when friends Fiona May Beaty and Katie Simpson ran the London Marathon dressed as a tooth and toothpaste (fastest marathon dressed as a toiletry item – female).

Abi Williamson, Corporate Partnership Manager at Derian House Children’s Hospice, said: “When we launched the £50 Corporate Challenge, we had no idea the lengths our business supporters would go to in order to raise money for our children. We have been absolutely blown away by their creativity, humour and determination and it’s been wonderful to see such a variety of different ideas.

“This is the first year of the £50 Corporate Challenge fund-raising event and we’re really proud to have reached such a brilliant total. We plan to repeat the challenge next year and we’d love even more businesses to get involved to support their local children’s hospice.”

Leg waxing for Derian House

There will also be special awards for the most entrepreneurial fund-raising idea, for the highest total raised in the challenge, and special recognition awards from Derian House and sponsor Sales Geek.

Corporate Challenge Awards Finalists 2019

Above and Beyond Award

Jets GPS: Runners Fiona and Katie pasted the London Marathon when they ran the race dressed as a tooth and toothpaste and set a new Guinness World Record. The company also got their contacts involved to host a fantastic netball tournament.

Chameleon: Held a fabulous Spring Fayre at The Laurels at Charnock including a brilliant Easter Egg hunt for children. They also swung into action hosting a corporate golf day.

Media Village: A hair-raising way to make money was demonstrated by employee Ross Chamberlain who shaved his head and flowing beard whilst being cheered on by the rest of the staff.

Bind Studio: Held two silent art auctions with works donated by celebrated artists including Bake Off’s Noel Fielding.

KJ Fire: Not only did this family-run business take part in a bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool, scale the Lake District Three Peaks and run the Sydney 10k, they also held a midsummer party night to raise money.

LOL Award

Findel: Chest waxing gone wrong!

Media Village: Ross braves the shave (‘Chief Hugger’ Ross aka Rapunzel went for the chop)

Fulfilment Crowd: Employees got their own back and paid to chuck wet sponges at their managers – what good sports!

Most Creative Award

Bind Studio: Two auctions of stunning artwork by celebrated artists based on the theme of memories.

Right Direction Marketing: Talented photographer Roger England took a stunning photo of a flower from the garden at Derian House. Jessops printed it and Roger sold tickets to raffle the canvas.

Iced Graphic: The firm created their very own fantasy football league from scratch.

Huntapac: Raised money and educated the public at the same time at their Open Farm Day.

Findel: A whole host of events from ‘pay a pound to park’ day at work to coffee mornings, car washes and even the fabulous duvet day raffle in the office.

Social Media Award

Fulfilment Crowd: The team here love a Boomerang and plastered their social media with the comedy videos! They also told the world about their fundraising FIFA tournaments, raffle and a sponge-throw.

Media Village: The video of Ross braving the shave was posted across LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Findel: Excellent promotion of all their fundraising events.

Handelsbanken: Held a coffee morning with a difference including pictures of all the cakes and sweet treats to lure in the customers.

Chameleon: Smashed social media with pictures of stall holders at their Spring Fayre, excellent sponsorship of each hole at the golf day and a dedication to sharing Derian House posts.

Endurance Award

Nybble: Scored a blinder with their 12-hour football challenge and family fun day in Blackburn.

Utiligroup: Staff went above and beyond to scale the Three Peaks.

Jets GPS: These hot shots held a netball marathon and got everyone involved.

Service Care Solutions: The gruelling Three Peaks was no challenge for these guys.

Vincents Solicitors: Challenged themselves competing in an ‘It’s a Knock Out’ tournament.

LFP Consultants: The guys racked up the miles with their step challenge that saw staff promising to undertake a mile-a-day. One dedicated employee even walked round Berlin while on their holiday.

Commitment to the Cause Award

KJ Fire: Held a fantastic midsummer party with live music and food.

Genesis IT: Spread the word about Derian’s good work at business expos, while taking donations for the cause.

Right Direction Marketing: Roger’s stunning flower picture (see above)

Bind Studio: The fantastic silent auctions (see above)

Frederick’s Ice cream: Held a fabulous ‘Meet the Players Day’ with stars from Chorley Football Club.

Thermofisher: Held a successful raffle and a host of office events.