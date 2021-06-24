First birthday celebrations for Adlington zero waste shop which is helping to clean up the planet

Inside the Rail Weigh shop

The Rail Weigh – a plastic-free refill shop – was launched in Adlington on July 18 last year by Amanda Cross.

Dubbed by Amanda as 'the little pink shop with the big green mission', she says its customers have saved many thousands of pieces of plastic from ending up in landfill or our oceans.

And with next month being Plastic Free July, the 42-year-old businesswoman with a passion for protecting the planet is urging others to think along the same lines.

Amanda in the shop

The shop offers refills for bodycare, cleaning, dog shampoo, ketchup, herbs, dried food, tea. bird seed and lots more.

Customers bring their own bottles and containers which reduces plastic use and the shop also stocks a range of plastic free alternatives to everyday items such as washing up sponges, chewing gum, toothbrushes and lots more.

In addition, it also stock items from local businesses such as candles, cakes, bags and magazines, all in plastic free compostable packaging.

On Friday, July 16, Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the Mayor of Chorley, councillor Steve Holgate are due to visit the shop on Railway Road, when they will chat with Amanda on how the shop has been helping the Adlington community to reduce plastic and its plans post Covid.

Mum-of three Amanda, who lives on the premises after relocating to the area from the Fylde 17 years ago, is delighted with the shop's first year.

"It's gone better than we ever dreamed possible, really," she said.

"People have been coming in and it's just carried on. It's just been absolutely brilliant. We absolutely love being in the community.

"The community have really got on board with the plastic. We've only closed for two days in all the time we've been open."

Amanda added: "We're increasing our range all the time - it's a tiny little shop but we've packed it all in."

In a business plan supporting her application to Chorley Council for her proposed new shop, she stated: “There is a huge gap in the market for an affordable zero waste shop.”

She added: “We have done extensive market research and there are no zero waste shops currently trading with the needs we have identified.”

She pointed out to the council, too, that: “Chorley is currently 20 per cent below similar local authorities on household waste targets and we want to be a factor in aiming to improve this statistic and go even further to help the council reach a target of zero waste by 2030.”

Amanda also plans to work with the local community, raising awareness of climate change issues by offering lessons and talks to local schools and community groups

Amanda said: “I became aware of the needs to reduce the affects of climate change a couple of years ago now. I was working in a shop and thought now’s the time to raise awareness of climate change and plastic free.”

Plastic Free July is a global movement that helps millions of people be part of the solution to plastic pollution – so we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities.