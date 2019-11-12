Founder of Unique Ladies wins Best Networker at the Manchester Lifestyle awards

Businesswoman Suzy Orr was winner of Best Networker at the Manchester Lifestyle Awards at Worsley Marriott.

Suzy, of Chorley, who set up regular business meetings for women via Unique Ladies in 2015, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and so thankful to every person who took the time to vote.

“I’m so proud of what Unique Ladies networking is achieving.

“In 2015 when I set up the group, I only intended to run one network for women, as I felt they needed a supportive and flexible platform.

“Now we have more than 15 groups with more growth planned, via our successful franchise model, into 2020.”