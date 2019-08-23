Gin bar is the latest idea for booming Penwortham

Boom town Penwortham could get a new gin bar if councillors approve plans to convert an empty shop unit.

An application has been submitted to open a drinking establishment called Gin Jar Ale in the former Booths supermarket building on Liverpool Road.

The bar idea comes just a month after plans for a micropub were revealed to replace the cafe Bread and Butter just three doors away on the corner of Priory Lane.

And one nearby resident has written to South Ribble Council raising concerns over “the number of units being proposed for drinking establishments and eateries in a small block of buildings” on that section of the main road.

The gin bar is proposed in one of three units recently created from the old Booths store which has stood unused for nine year. One of the other two has planning permission for a restaurant.

Bread and Butter is reported to be moving into one of two new units created from the former Lloyds TSB Bank next door.

Penwortham has seen the recent arrival of a wine bar, a micropub and three cafes.