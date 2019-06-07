Gin is just the tonic for Brindle Distillery as it gears up to two years in the business

After spending 18 months learning how to distil gin, business couldn’t be better for one leading gin makers as it gears up its second anniversary.

Brindle Distillery will be celebrating two years in business on Saturday (June 8) – a day which also happens to be World Gin Day 2019.

Mark Long

And it marks a whirlwind journey for the business, known for its Cuckoo Gin, after first being thought up by entrepreneurial family the Singletons of Holmes Farm in Brindle, near Chorley, in 2016.

Mark Long, director and master distiller at Brindle Distillery, said: “The last two years have flown by and have brought about many challenges for the family, as in any family.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support of locals, specially those that support The Cuckoo’s Nest bar at the distillery.

"I’m most proud of the real sense of community we have created and the jobs we have generated.”

The limited edition gins in cask barrels

The two years have seen the business deal with initial planning permission issues over the distillery itself as well as its gin bar – both of which have now been sorted.

And to celebrate its second birthday the distillery has produce some limited edition casks of its Cuckoo Gins – Signature, Spiced and Sunshine.

The gins have been aged for 60 days in former bourbon barrels to produce a drink that Mark describes is for “curious gin fans to enjoy”.

Mark, from Wheelton, added: “The delicate and brief ageing process adds such a lovely extra dimension to the gins we produce.”

Mark Long at Brindle Distillery

The gins will launch at Junipalooza in London on Saturday.