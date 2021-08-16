Halfway House pub reopens after group of travellers leave 'dirty nappies' and 'bin bags' on car park

The pub and hotel reopened over the weekend

Director Richard Tarran made the difficult decision to close the business last Thursday, August 12, after a group of travellers parked up their caravans on the pub and hotel car park.

But after he contacted private bailiffs, they served a 48-hour notice to the group of travellers instructing them to move.

Caravans appeared on the car park early on Thursday morning

The caravans had gone by 4 pm on Friday afternoon, but dirty nappies and bin bags were left strewn over the car park, preventing the venue from opening its doors in time for the evening.

And according to director Richard, they had been using the area behind the pub as a toilet.

Local neighbours and regular customers gave a hand to clean up what director Richard described as 'a phenomenal mess', in time for the business to reopen as normal on Saturday.

He said: "The bailiffs gave them 48 hours to move but they ended up leaving off their own accord about two hours before that time limit was up on Friday afternoon.

The business was forced to close for two days and locals spent hours cleaning the mess after the caravans had moved

"We had been closed for two days which is difficult for any business, but especially hospitality which has struggled so much over this past year.

"The clean up was absolutely phenomenal because of the amount of mess they had left. Neighbours and regulars turned up to help us and it took us a few hours to get it back to a decent state.

"If it hadn't have been for them, we would not have been ready to open back up on Saturday. They left everything, including dirty nappies and bin bags, and they had been using behind the pub as a toilet.

"There was hesitancy from customers because they had been concerned about the situation but I am happy we are now running as normal again. I would like to thank everyone who came down to help, I can't thank them enough for their support."