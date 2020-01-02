Miller Aracde

Here are the best shopping experiences in Lancashire

Are you still in the mood for the January sales?

Check out these shopping sites all under one roof.

An artisan arts and crafts centre with boutique shops selling local produce.'It has around 40 unique shops, including a full time farmers market with fresh local produce, a craft and gift centre, licensed tea room, an art gallery and a butchers.

1. Heskin Hall Shopping Village

Miller Arcade was Prestons first indoor shopping centre, built in 1899.'The Grade II listed Victorian building is home to a small selection of independent and well known shops, restaurants and bars.

2. Miller Arcade, Preston

Affinity Outlet Lancashire is located in Fleetwood and has more than 45 named brands at discount prices.'The site sells a range of discounted womens and childrens fashions and footwear, gifts, homewares and accessories.

3. Affinity, Fleetwood

Chorleys Market Walk has been revamped to provide the ultimate shopping experience. It has a host of big name stores, as well as the Reel Cinema.

4. Market Walk, Chorley

