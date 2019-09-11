Homes plan battle in South Ribble goes to appeal

Campaigners battling plans for 100 new homes on farmland near Penwortham are urging locals to submit objections before tomorrow’s appeal deadline.

The “Say No to Chainhouse Lane Development” group is mounting a campaign to contest the scheme when it goes before a Government inspector in mid-November.

The cut-off date for submitting public challenges is tomorrow and the group is encouraging people living in the area, including Whitestake and New Longton, to have their say before it is too late.

Wainhomes (North West) Ltd has lodged an appeal after South Ribble Council refused its planning application in June for a 3.6 hectare plot of land at the junction of Chainhouse Lane and Church Lane.

The company wants to build up to 100 homes - 30 of them affordable housing - on three fields surrounding an established house called Oakdene.

Almost 80 letters of objection were submitted, along with a petition signed by 38 people opposing the scheme. Many felt a development of that size and in that rural location was out of place. Fears of traffic issues, with up to 200 extra cars on the roads, have also been raised.

Wainhomes will urge the inspector to allow the appeal claiming South Ribble has a supply of only 2.4 years of housing development land - less than half the Government’s requirement .

The council, which insists it has a full five years supply, threw the application out on the grounds it was contrary to the local plan and the development would “harm the ability of the council to manage the comprehensive development of the area.”