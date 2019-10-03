Hundreds of fire-hazard dishwashers urgently recalled by B&Q

Hundreds of dishwashers are being recalled by B&Q out of fears that they pose a fire hazard.



The DIY giant is asking customers who bought a model of dishwasher sold in its stores to contact them immediately due to fire concerns.

B&Q has recalled its Lewis and Cooke freestanding dishwashers due to fears that they could catch fire

The affected model is a Cooke and Lewis freestanding dishwasher, sold between 2012 and 2017, which can overheat and catch fire due to an electrical fault.

Cooke and Lewis is a brand of white goods produced exclusively for B&Q by its commercial partners.

A full-scale product recall is the most severe type of safety notice that companies can be told to issue to the public by regulators.

A spokesman for the company said: "B&Q has identified a safety concern with a dishwasher where components may overheat and result in fire.

"We are advising customers to unplug and not use the appliance.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause."

Which dishwashers are affected?

B&Q said that the Cooke and Lewis CLDW451W-C / DI6014 - Freestanding Slimline White Dishwasher is the affected model.

Customers should check for the barcode 5052931055623 to confirm the model type.

B&Q said the model had been on sale between 2012 and 2017.

What should I do if I own one?

B&Q has asked owners to stop using the dishwasher immediately, and to unplug it from the power socket.

You should call the customer helpline on 0333 014 3476. The helpline is open from 8:30am to 8pm (Monday to Friday).

B&Q might ask for evidence that you bought the dishwasher, like a bank declaration or a receipt.

They will then arrange to replace or repair the faulty machine.

Has this happened before?

In July this year, white goods giant Whirlpool was forced to recall 500,000 tumble dryers that were thought to be a fire hazard.

The recall involved models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan, and Proline dryers built between 2004 and 2015.

Under the recall, all consumers with a machine on the list that has not already been modified or replaced were entitled to a free replacement dryer.

Whirlpool admitted that in recent years, it had logged 54 fires in its tumble dryers and admitted that three of those were models that had already been updated.