Lancashire energy specialist targets growth after pandemic turn-around

Chorley-based EnergyAce manufactures energy saving systems, helping businesses to reduce costs and improve their carbon efficiency.

The firm has grown around 80 per cent after developing a range of new products and services despite its customer base being hit during the pandemic.

EnergyAce got support through the pandemic from Two Zero’s Scaleup Resurgence programme and the company has now set its sight on continued fast growth over the coming years.

The EnergyAce factory

Gary Vizard, EnergyAce’s managing director, said: “We typically operated at a high price point when comparing our products with some foreign imports and when Covid-19 hit we found that many of our customers were less interested in orders due to strains on their own business. We identified a portion of the market which was reliant on imported products and suffering from supply chain issues.

"We were able to source cost effective components, made some modifications to how we manufactured and developed a new product to market to these companies on the basis that it was British manufactured.

"That has been the main driver of our growth. As part of the strategy, we worked with Two Zero to implement a new ERP system.”

Before Covid hit, EnergyAce was growing turnover at around 20 per cent per year. After an initial fall in growth during the early pandemic, it recovered to record 80 per cent turnover growth for the 2020-21 financial year.

Gary and Eileen Vizard of Energy Ace with Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP

Two Zero is a Lancashire County Council led scaleup partnership and helps the leaders of Lancashire scaleup businesses realise their ambition by delivering programmes, providing access to inspirational and educational resources and opportunities to network with other scaleup leaders.

The Scaleup Resurgence programme was designed to support scaleup companies in Lancashire through the Covid-19 pandemic and return them to their scaleup trajectory as quickly as possible. Gary and the EnergyAce leadership team received guidance on cashflow, as well as the development of growth KPIs to help the firm return to growth.

EnergyAce is now focused on continuing its strong growth of at least 20 per cent year-on-year rise in turnover. To support its continued expansion, the company has grown staff numbers steadily over the past two years, with six new starters across a range of roles taking the company’s total employees to 17.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, cabinet member for economic development and growth, Lancashire County Council, said: “EnergyAce is a brilliant example of a company which is thriving in Lancashire. Scaleup companies are a vital part of our local economy and through Two Zero and our other support services, Lancashire County Council has invested to provide the best possible environment for these fast-growing firms.