Lancashire firm takes on sustainability specialist

The award-winning business has gone from strength to strength in recent years in response to evolving energy market dynamics and legislation.

It said that it is more important than ever for businesses to address sustainability. With 20 years’ experience in the global energy and sustainability sector, Lee brings a wealth of knowledge to the company and the businesses it serves.

Lee said “Sustainability is now an integral mechanism for change.

"More than ever before, the focus on reduction, waste, accountability and gender equality are the staple requirements for a successful business going forwards.

"It is great to be back partnering with UK businesses advising on their sustainability plans for the future, having spent the last ten years in Australia. ”

Lee will help businesses in understanding obligations launched under COP26 in Glasgow, providing insight, strategic planning and competitive advantage.

Shaun McClarnon, managing director of Brownlow Utilities said: “I have known Lee for many years - as an employee and as a friend. It has been refreshing to see him develop a positive career within the energy and sustainability industry and achieve recognition amongst his peers.