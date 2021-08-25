Lancashire firms to get on starting grid for rally to aid children's hospice

More than 20 teams have already secured a place on the starting grid for the motoring event on September 24 and 25, organised by Kingswood Homes in conjunction with Just Drive.

Kingswood’s head of sales Lesley Myers said: “The registration fee is £100 per team, plus you’ll need to buy the car for less than £1,000. The rally promises to be a fun-filled event during which you’ll be able to explore Lancashire. It’s a great way for businesses to help their staff bond or for friends to catch up after months apart.”

Those who sign up could win a three-bedroom home at Green Hills, Feniscowles, Blackburn, as participants will get six entries into the Great Big House Giveaway.

Kingswood Homes is inviting organisations and businesses to enter teams into a fun car rally to raise funds for Derian House Children's Hospice

The rally is open to teams of up to five people with their decorated cars driving around the county taking on challenges. The car is auctioned afterwards in aid of Derian House, near Chorley.

There will be a range of points and prizes available including best team theme and fancy dress; best decorated car; most money raised; the car with the highest mileage and the highest valued car bought within the budget.