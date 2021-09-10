Lancashire healthcare firm in £1.3m machine investment

Buckshaw Village-based Vernacare has paid out for a state-of-the-art wet wipes machine.

It said the equipment will significantly increase manufacturing capacity at the facility and came on line on September 1.

James Steele, chief executive at Vernacare said: “During the past 18-months, we worked incredibly hard to supply crucial products to healthcare environments across the world, and reliable British manufacturing was at the heart of meeting demand for much needed products throughout the NHS, private hospitals and in care homes.

James Steele of Vernacare

“It is fantastic that as a British manufacturer, we are expanding on what we already have at Matrix Park in Chorley and continue to invest and employ in the local area, with the backing of our investors HIG.”

In March 2021, Vernacare acquired Robinson Healthcare which brought with it additional manufacturing capacity in the North of England, with the addition of 2 wet wipes manufacturing lines and fluid mixing facility.

Rachel Downham, global category director said: “As Pioneers of infection prevention, we feel this investment secures the safety of our customers.

“We have invested £1.3m, this will extend capacity significantly.

“The new machine will produce wet wipes for patient bathing, hand hygiene, surface cleaning and disinfection - providing improved flexibility, giving us the ability to develop products and offer an even more bespoke service to our valued customers.”

Vernacare has more than 40 years’ experience manufacturing healthcare products sold into 25 global markets, such as Conti skin cleansing wipes, Oasis waterless bathing solutions and Azo surface cleaning and disinfection wipes.