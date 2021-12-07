Lancashire logistics and online retail support company Fulfilmentcrowd opens three new delivery sites

The warehouse and international fulfilment services provider has opened new centres in Yorkshire, France and the Netherlands, which it says will increase overall capacity by around 48 per cent during the next 12 months.

Some 25 new jobs will be created across the three centres, taking total headcount at fulfilmentcrowd to over 130, with employees working across 13 sites globally. The past two years have also seen the company open new fulfilment centres in the USA and Germany.

The new 28,000 sq. ft Yorkshire centre is located in Belton and will serve a growing base of Northern-based SME retailers.

Fulfilmentcrowd's new French base

The European centres in Lieusaint, France and Born, Netherlands provide fulfilmentcrowd with 150,000 sq. ft of additional space to support growing UK exports, as well as helping drive the company’s European expansion.

Lee Thompson, managing director at fulfilmentcrowd which has its HQ at Matrix Park, Chorley, said: “During the past 12 months, we’ve seen 67 per cent growth in the number of eCommerce SME retailers we’re working with.

“We’re now picking, packing and moving products for more than 500 retailers across the UK, with projections for this rate of growth to continue over the next few years.

“The new centres will enable us to effectively meet this demand, meaning we can sustain growth, while maintaining high-quality standards and providing customers with the expertise and confidence to scale their businesses.

Lee Thompson of Fulfilmentcrowd