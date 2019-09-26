Lancashire pubs to change hands as deal agreed

Chester-based Admiral Taverns has reached an agreement to acquire 150 tenanted community pubs from Star Pubs & Bars.

The acquisition of the nationwide portfolio marks the latest stride forward in Admiral’s proven growth strategy as a leading operator of community pubs.

Through its highly supportive and award-winning operations-centric approach, the Group has developed a high‑quality estate of approximately 800 sustainable, individual and authentic wet-led pubs, which sit across England, Scotland and Wales.

On completion, the acquisition will take the Group’s estate to around 950 pubs.

Star Pubs & Bars' portfolio includes the Market Inn and Dog & Partridge at Preston.

Supported by investors Proprium Capital Partners and C&C Group, the Group has championed its ambitions to grow its estate and recently welcomed on board new Chief Executive, Chris Jowsey to lead the business through the next phase of its development.

In September the company also completed its relocation to new headquarters in Chester to better accommodate its expanding operations and support teams.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive of Admiral Taverns commented: “We are delighted to announce another important step forward in our strategy and ambitions for the business.

"Admiral has a strong track record of integrating new acquisitions and these new pubs will significantly increase our presence across the UK.

“Core to Admiral’s approach is our commitment to invest behind our pubs and licensees, supporting them to build vibrant social hubs that can thrive at the heart of their local communities. Through this acquisition we are delighted to be able to bring so many new dedicated licensees into our business.

"On behalf of the team I would like to officially welcome them all to Admiral and look forward to building our long-term working partnerships.”

Headquartered in Chester; the Admiral Taverns operates a national estate of around 800 predominantly wet-led community pubs which will rise to around 950 post completion of the acquisition of 150 pubs from Star Pubs & Bars.