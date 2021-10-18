Lancashire washrooms specialist enjoys astronomical success at Jodrell Bank

Inscape Interiors has completed its work on projects including the new £21m The First Light Pavilion visitor centre at Jodrell Bank Observatory and the £10m redevelopment of the Cambridge Union building.

It has also worked on a range of other projects including washrooms and changing environments for a new swimming pool at Hyde Leisure Pool in Greater Manchester.

Gary Wynne, managing director of Inscape Interiors, based at Lower Healy Business Park, said: “We’re really proud of our work on these prestigious projects, particularly at very challenging time for the construction sector with the added pressures of the pandemic.

Inscape Interiors has worked on the new visitor centre at Jodrell Bank

“Though we’re only delivering one part of a much wider project, our work helps clients to achieve a successful outcome and a positive experience for the thousands of people who will use these buildings daily.

“It’s been an incredibly busy period for us, and we have more exciting projects coming up. Our whole team have done an excellent job and we’ve all enjoyed rising to the challenge of helping our clients make a difference.”

Appointed by main contractor Kier, Inscape has worked as part of a large project team on The First Light Pavilion at Jodrell Bank in Cheshire, which has seen the creation of an 8,000 sq ft, grass-covered dome housing a visitors’ centre, exhibition space and a 150-seat auditorium.

Inscape manufactured and installed the bespoke joinery for the washroom interiors.

Gary Wynne

Commissioned by the University of Manchester, the pavilion’s exhibitions will focus on the history of Jodrell Bank and the achievements of scientists who worked there. It will open in 2022.

Inscape has also worked with main contractor Morgan Sindall to make and install washroom facilities on the refurbishment of the historic Grade II-listed building Cambridge Union building where world leaders Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and the Dalai Lama have spoken in its debating chamber.

The famous radio telescope is to open the centre next year