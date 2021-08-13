Leyland transport firm buys Warrington haulage company

Ian Waddingham

Alto Distribution Ltd has bought E.Massey (Transport) Limited, based in Risley near Warrington, a haulage and logistics business founded by the Massey family more than 40 years ago.

The company provides road haulage, warehousing and vehicle servicing services.

Its road haulage services are focused on groupage freight which is provided to a wide range of businesses across the UK.

It has been purchased by Alto Distribution Ltd part of the Alto Automotive Group, which operates a fleet of transporters providing collection and delivery services for cars and other light vehicles across the UK.

The transaction will provide a full exit for the founding shareholders. The company’s staff and trading name will be retained.

Alto Distribution managing director Andrew Grayston intends to invest significantly in the company to accelerate future growth following the purchase.

Andrew said: “This is an excellent opportunity to diversify into a new industry sector, different to the automotive sector, whilst at the same time giving us a first rate maintenance facility within the group which will look after the existing fleet customers as well as the transporter fleet.

“E Massey Transport has been a successful business for many years over two generations and the intention is to build on this success with investment in systems, fleet and training.”

The shareholders of E.Massey (Transport) Limited were advised on the sale by the corporate finance team of Preston-based chartered accountants and business advisors MHA Moore and Smalley.

The firm acted as lead advisors, identifying the purchaser and providing transaction support services to manage the transaction through to completion.

The transaction team was led by corporate finance associate director Ian Waddingham. Victoria Dadswell provide taxation advice to the shareholders.

Phil Whitehurst (corporate) and Isabel Rial (property) from DTM Legal provided legal advice to E. Massey (Transport) Limited. Brett Cooper of Backhouse Jones provided legal advice to Alto Distribution, with accounting and taxation support provided by Simon Thomas, Turner & Brown.

Ian Waddingham, MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “We are delighted to have advised our client E Massey Transport on this transaction. The transaction provides an exit for the founding shareholders whilst retaining the workforce and providing continuity for customers.